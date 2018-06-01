13 DAYS TO GO! Fontaine’s record haul

Published on Jun 1, 2018

France’s Just Fontaine holds the record for the most goals scored in a single FIFA World Cup tournament™, finding the net 13 times at Sweden 1958.



