How your education might identify you as a voter

America has become more diverse in recent years, but how African-American, Hispanic and white people vote has been pretty consistent. Clearly something’s changing in politics though – so what’s going on? Well, Left Field and Meet the Press team up to look a little closer at white voters – and we’ll show you how the key lies with them.
SUBSCRIBE: http://nbcnews.to/2rAQzwx
FOLLOW NBC LEFT FIELD:
Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/2rACLSM
Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsQwp
Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsWUN
CALL THE FIELD PHONE: ☎️ (315) LF-FIELD
VISIT OUR SITE: http://nbcleftfield.com
Reporters
Deborah Basckin
Chuck Todd
Producers
Matt Rivera
Sally Bronston
Dante Chinni
__
ABOUT NBC LEFT FIELD:
NBC Left Field is a new internationally-minded video troupe that makes short, creative documentaries and features specially designed for social media and set-top boxes. Our small team of cinematographers, journalists, animators and social media gurus aims to unearth stories and breathe creative life into current headlines. While pushing boundaries at home and abroad, NBC Left Field will also be serving as an experimental hub for NBC News style, treatment and audience engagement.