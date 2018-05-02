Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu Flavours, GIMP 2.10, FFmpeg 4.0, neofetch, Clonezilla | This Week in Linux 27

Published on May 2, 2018

http://tuxdigital.com/contribute



On this jam packed episode of This Week in Linux, we'll check out the BIG 18.04 releases from Ubuntu and the Ubuntu Flavors like Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, and more. Then we'll take a look at some application news for GIMP, FFmpeg, MenuLibre, neofetch and more. Later in the show, we got some more distro news from Trisquel, Clonezilla and shockingly, even Microsoft. If that wasn't enough we also got some open sourcing news from Netflix and a cool project involving Ubuntu on the Nintendo Switch. All that and much more!



Note* - sorry for the delay on this episode, next week will be better. :)



TuxDigital Links:

- http://tuxdigital.com

- http://tuxdigital.com/contribute

- http://michaeltunnell.com

- https://visuex.com



Segment Index:

Links = http://tuxdigital.com/twinl27

00:42 = TuxDigital.com and TWinL Announcements

02:25 = Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

05:19 = "Linux is Everywhere" T-Shirt [#shamelessplug http://tuxdigital.com/linuxiseverywhere]

05:47 = Kubuntu 18.04 LTS [Kubuntu 18.04 Release Video = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzuyl...]

07:36 = Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS

11:19 = Xubuntu 18.04 LTS

12:59 = Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS

13:51 = Lubuntu & Lubuntu Next News

14:44 = Ubuntu Studio 18.10 Plans

15:48 = Re-evaluating Ubuntu's Milestones

17:34 = GIMP 2.10

20:43 = FFmpeg 4.0 "Wu"

22:39 = MenuLibre 2.2 - [Tutorial = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uax1z...]

25:40 = neofetch 3.4.0

26:56 = GnuCash 3.0

28:19 = Wireshark 2.6.0

29:34 = Netflix's "Titus" Now Open Source

30:47 = Trisquel 8.0

32:23 = Clonezilla 2.5.5

33:23 = Microsoft's Linux-Powered "Azure Sphere"

34:34 = Librem 5 + UBPorts' Ubuntu Touch

35:18 = Ubuntu 18.04 on the Nintendo Switch

36:40 = Outro