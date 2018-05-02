Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu Flavours, GIMP 2.10, FFmpeg 4.0, neofetch, Clonezilla | This Week in Linux 27

http://tuxdigital.com/contribute
On this jam packed episode of This Week in Linux, we'll check out the BIG 18.04 releases from Ubuntu and the Ubuntu Flavors like Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, and more. Then we'll take a look at some application news for GIMP, FFmpeg, MenuLibre, neofetch and more. Later in the show, we got some more distro news from Trisquel, Clonezilla and shockingly, even Microsoft. If that wasn't enough we also got some open sourcing news from Netflix and a cool project involving Ubuntu on the Nintendo Switch. All that and much more!
Note* - sorry for the delay on this episode, next week will be better. :)
TuxDigital Links:
- http://tuxdigital.com
- http://tuxdigital.com/contribute
- http://michaeltunnell.com
- https://visuex.com
----------------------------------
Segment Index:
Links = http://tuxdigital.com/twinl27
00:42 = TuxDigital.com and TWinL Announcements
02:25 = Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
05:19 = "Linux is Everywhere" T-Shirt [#shamelessplug http://tuxdigital.com/linuxiseverywhere]
05:47 = Kubuntu 18.04 LTS [Kubuntu 18.04 Release Video = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzuyl...]
07:36 = Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS
11:19 = Xubuntu 18.04 LTS
12:59 = Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS
13:51 = Lubuntu & Lubuntu Next News
14:44 = Ubuntu Studio 18.10 Plans
15:48 = Re-evaluating Ubuntu's Milestones
17:34 = GIMP 2.10
20:43 = FFmpeg 4.0 "Wu"
22:39 = MenuLibre 2.2 - [Tutorial = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uax1z...]
25:40 = neofetch 3.4.0
26:56 = GnuCash 3.0
28:19 = Wireshark 2.6.0
29:34 = Netflix's "Titus" Now Open Source
30:47 = Trisquel 8.0
32:23 = Clonezilla 2.5.5
33:23 = Microsoft's Linux-Powered "Azure Sphere"
34:34 = Librem 5 + UBPorts' Ubuntu Touch
35:18 = Ubuntu 18.04 on the Nintendo Switch
36:40 = Outro