2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final Draw - LIVE info graphic presentation

Streamed live 54 minutes ago

Follow the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ on youtube.com/FIFA using our info graphic presentation. This will start at around 18:20 Moscow time. To watch the Final Draw TV show live in your country check your local listings!

Teams have been allocated to the following pots based on the October 2017 FIFA Coca-Cola World Ranking :

POT 1 : Russia, Germany , Brazil , Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France.

POT 2 : Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia.

POT 3 : Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

POT 4 : Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia

