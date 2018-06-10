James Rodriguez - Breakout Star (EXCLUSIVE)

FIFATV
2.2M
771 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 10, 2018

The World Cup has provided some incredible surprise packages over the years: in 2014, it was the turn of James Rodriguez. Who will it be this year? Tell us in the comments below.

More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels:
www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
www.twitter.com/fifacom

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to