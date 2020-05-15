#AshleyBenson #CaraDelevingne #GEazy

Cara Delevingne REACTS To Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Dating Rumors!

Published on May 15, 2020

News of Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne’s split broke the hearts of many fans last week. And now some convincing paparazzi photos and videos have fans thinking that Ashley has moved on to dating G-Eazy, even after she tried to set the record straight on those rumors.

What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and the internet has one burning question on it’s mind right now and that’s … are Ashley Benson and G-Eazy dating?

And could these two be Hollywood’s newest OMG couple? Did Ashley really move on so soon? We know, so many questions!


