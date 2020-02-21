Kylie Jenner DRAGGED Over Stormi's Hoop Earrings!

Published on Feb 21, 2020

Kylie Jenner was hit with some major mommy-shaming backlash after posting a photo of her daughter Stormi wearing giant hoop earrings.



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News, and this truth is going to hurt a little, but after extensive research and my recent findings, it has been confirmed that Stormi Webster is cooler, cuter and more fashionable than any of us will ever be.



There, I said it.



That said, as we all know, keeping up with high-end toddler couture comes at a hefty price, and that hefty price sometimes results in the form of tough critics.



Kylie Jenner was once again hit with major backlash by fans after posting a photo of her 2-year-old daughter playing outside and feelin’ herself while rocking massive hoop earrings with her name engraved down the middle.



Alongside the photo, Kylie wrote, “Go best friend”, and I can’t deny that is probably the cutest thing I’ve ever seen... don’t @ me.



Fans were quick to slam Kylie for allowing such heavy accessories to hang from such tiny earlobes, and that she could get them caught on something while frolicking around in her baby Nike getup.



Many commented on the photo saying things like, “Those earrings look waaay too heavy for her ears. You’ll stretch her earlobes.”



Many others shared their thoughts on the fact that Stormi is a baby, and that this look is way too old, leaving comments like, “She’s not a Barbie, she’s a baby… (and super cute, too)... let her stay little for a while.”



Ok, so everyone is entitled to their own opinion, some much less warranted than others, BUT others were quick to come to Kylie’s defense following the tough critique.



One user wrote, “Y’all just mad Stormi can handle these hella cute earnings and you can barely handle ya own life… Wait you don’t got one -- that’s why you on here complaining about some d**n kids earrings!”



Hmmm… both good points, I have to admit, but I’m legitimately curious as to what you guys think about the earrings… whether you’re a fan or not, be sure to share your opinion on the matter down here in the comments.



And there is more Kylie Jenner mommy-shaming where that came from!



This definitely isn’t the first time Ky has been mommy-shamed over what she chooses to dress Stormi in, and if you don’t recall, I’m about to refresh your mind, so bare with me.



Back in 2018, fans were outraged when she first got Stormi’s ears pierced at all.



At the time, Stormi was barely five months old, however getting an infant’s ears pierced has kinda been a thing for, like, YEARS, Decades, even CENTURIES! .



Kylie posted an adorable video playing with Stormi when fans noticed little gold studs dangling from her lobes.



She was quickly criticized for puncturing an infant’s ears at such a young age, but didn’t seem to be phased by the backlash considering her baby’s health and happiness were all that matter and rightfully so.



Then, this past December, Kylie was under fire for gifting Stormi a diamond ring for Christmas…



Ok, so maybe this one was a liiiiittle excessive, but seriously though, my standards for a diamond ring are now set through the roof.



Anyway, concerned fans pointed out that this could be a choking hazard for a two-year-old, writing comments like, “I hope we don’t hear that she’s been rushed to the hospital because she swallowed her ring and now apparently is choking.”



Others were furious, suggesting that money could go to much better use, adding, “Really??? You know how many poor kids you can feed by using this Ring? Just go to Africa and see how many kids are dying for food.”



Like I said, people will always have something to say, but Kylie has yet to comment on any one person’s opinion when it comes to her daughter and her parenting, so no harm, right?



On that note, I’m sure you guys have plenty of thought on the matter, so do you think Kylie went overboard with the hoop earrings, or should people just leave her be?



Get the conversation going right down here, and you guys, if there’s anyone who knows what it’s like to be slammed for what they wear, Millie Bobby Brown has heard it all, so click right over here to show this girl some love after she was literally bullied before her 16th birthday…



I’m your host XXXXX and I’ll see you next time.





