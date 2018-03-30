Soloviev’s Exclusive Interview With President Putin - The New World Order and Russia’s Place in It

Published on Mar 30, 2018

The New World Order - 2018. The Film of Vladimir Soloviev

Global trends all point in one direction - and it’s a positive one. Russia is climbing out of a hole and making strides on the international arena.

Being friends with Russia means something again and this transformation has a lot to do with Vladimir Putin.

In this interview, Soloviev asks questions about Putin’s plan - whether he had one at all and how he managed to accomplish so much in so little time. Personal details about Putin’s life and speculations about Russia’s future now that it has bucked the New World Order agenda.

