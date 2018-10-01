Longing for Palestine: Art of Resistance. Palestinians fight back with graffiti, and rap

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Oct 1, 2018
Water shortages, movement restrictions, and the constant presence of the Israeli military – this is what life looks like for millions of Palestinians living in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. With no end in sight to the decades-long conflict, protests and clashes continue. RTD travels to the occupied territories to meet people of the Palestinian resistance, from members of the Tamimi family to activists expressing their anger and pain through art.