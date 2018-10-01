Longing for Palestine: Art of Resistance. Palestinians fight back with graffiti, and rap

Published on Oct 1, 2018

Water shortages, movement restrictions, and the constant presence of the Israeli military – this is what life looks like for millions of Palestinians living in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. With no end in sight to the decades-long conflict, protests and clashes continue. RTD travels to the occupied territories to meet people of the Palestinian resistance, from members of the Tamimi family to activists expressing their anger and pain through art.



SUBSCRIBE TO RTD Channel to get documentaries firsthand! http://bit.ly/1MgFbVy



FOLLOW US

RTD WEBSITE: https://RTD.rt.com/

RTD ON TWITTER: http://twitter.com/RT_DOC

RTD ON FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/RTDocumentary

RTD ON DAILYMOTION http://www.dailymotion.com/rt_doc

RTD ON INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/rtd_documen...

RTD LIVE https://rtd.rt.com/on-air/