How Ronald Reagan Gave Us a Right Wing Press

Published on Aug 6, 2017

In 1949, the Mayflower Doctrine, which had forbidden editorializing on the radio since 1941, was repealed. This made way for the Fairness Doctrine. The 1949 FCC Commission Report served as the foundation for the Fairness Doctrine. It established two forms of regulation on broadcasters: to provide adequate coverage of public issues, and to ensure that coverage fairly represented opposing views. The second rule required broadcasters to provide reply time to issue-oriented citizens. Broadcasters could therefore trigger Fairness Doctrine complaints without editorializing. The commission required neither of the Fairness Doctrine's obligations before 1949. Until then broadcasters had to satisfy only general “public interest” standards of the Communications Act.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fairnes...