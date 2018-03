Published on Mar 22, 2018

In an exclusive interview, Figure Skating coach Brian Orser speaks about Yuzuru Hanyu's testing but ultimately triumphant journey to the Olympic Winter Games 2018 PyeongChang.



Watch the FULL interview on the OlympicChannel.com: http://bit.ly/2GQRK0r



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com