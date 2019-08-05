Talib Kweli And Estelle Talk Female Emcees, Kanye, And UK Hip-Hop (Full Episode) | People's Party

Published on Aug 5, 2019

On this episode of People's Party, Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress Estelle. In this wide-ranging interview, the UK star skewers Jermaine Dupri's comments about women in hip-hop, opens up about launching her career by approaching Kanye West at a restaurant, and shares her creative process. The conversation touches on big themes -- gender, race, personal growth -- but also retains a sense of humor, with plenty of light moments to keep things balanced. CHECK IT!



Topics covered on this week's episode:



2:40 -- Estelle talks about the phenomenon that was "American Boy" and her connection with John Legend.



3:20 -- Jasmin slips into something resembling a British accent when hearing Estelle's story of approaching Kanye at LA's famed "Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles."



3:30 -- Estelle breaks down Jasmin's British character, which... she has a LOT of questions about.



7:10 -- Kweli and Estelle discuss the African diaspora in the UK and some of the perceived divisions that lie therein.



12:46 -- Kweli asks Estelle about colorism.



14:45 -- Estelle encourages people to create their own definitions of themselves rather than falling into the traps set by others.



17:41 -- Kweli and Jamin ask about "Steven Universe" and Estelle's role as Garnet.



20:50 -- Estelle talks about balancing the "character" of Estelle, her approach to art, and her overall personal evolution.



23:21 -- Jasmin asks Estelle about her feelings on Jermaine Dupri's recent controversial comments about female MCs.



27:35 -- Kweli talks about the UK rappers he connects with and the privilege of being a rapper from the states.



30:20 -- Estelle and Kweli talk about doing songs with Gucci Mane.



33:35 -- Kweli and Estelle reflect on starting independent labels and making music in the modern era.



38:12 -- Estelle references her time working with Kanye West and the idea of following instincts in life.



41:03 -- Kweli asks about Jussie Smollett and Estelle shares her own story of working with Jussie.



45:00 -- Kweli thanks Estelle for their collaboration and the two laugh about their experience recording together.



48:06 -- Estelle talks about having a mega-hit -- "American Boy" that the fans expect to see her play.



50:40 -- Estelle explains her own creative process and writing the theme song for "We Bare Bears."



