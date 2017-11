Published on Nov 22, 2017

With the promotion play-off's approaching in the J2 League in Japan, Tokyo Verdy have the chance of returning to the top flight of Japanese football. FIFA Football traveled to Japan earlier this year to hear about the clubs illustrious history and it's aims for the future.



