Published on Nov 2, 2019

France beat Haiti 2-0 on Saturday and joined Brazil as the second team to earn maximum points from their group stage matches. Georginio Rutter's second-half brace helped Les Bleuets put away a determined Haiti side, who bowed out of the competition.



