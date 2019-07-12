Sheroes: USA champion juggles playing, kids

Published on Jul 12, 2019

In honour of 2019, which some are calling ‘The Year of Women’s Football’, FIFA is proud to bring you a 6-PART SERIES - #Sheroes - focusing on females with inspirational stories that fuse ‘The Beautiful Game’ and love.



The 3rd part of the series is the story of US women's national team player Amy Rodriguez, who has juggled a full-time playing career that includes winning a FIFA Women's World Cup and having two children.



