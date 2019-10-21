#MusicMonday

Michelle Kwan skates to Fields of Gold @ Salt Lake City 2002 | Music Monday

Olympic
Published on Oct 21, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the iconic American figure skater, Michelle Kwan, as she performs to Eva Cassidy's rendition of Sting's hit song, Fields of Gold at the Winter Olympic Games 2002 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Enjoy!

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

