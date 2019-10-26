EP.808: Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters: The US and UK are Trying to KILL Julian Assange!

Published on Oct 26, 2019

On this episode of Going Underground, legendary former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters discusses Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s latest extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court and why it makes him ashamed to be English, why he believes the UK and US are attempting to kill Julian, why the extradition case shouldn’t even be happening and is a mockery of British justice, the mass protests in Chile against the neoliberal US-backed President Sebastián Piñera and how the military crackdown is reminiscent of the Pinochet era. Finally we speak to Priscillia Ludosky, one of the founders of France’s Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) movement on the French police’s use of flash-ball riot control guns against protesters, the massive amount of injuries recorded among the Gilets Jaunes protesters, the European Commission’s role in fermenting the anger in France and more!





