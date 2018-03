Published on Mar 18, 2018

Close friends and rivals Tina Maze and Dominique Gisin share gold at Sochi 2014 as women's downhill skiing sees its first dead-heat finish.



Find more about the stories behind Record breaking moments in "The Olympics on the Record series": http://bit.do/EN-OTR



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com