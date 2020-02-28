Loren Gray DISHES On Taylor Swift & 'The Man' Music Video

Published on Feb 28, 2020

Loren Gray might be the most followed person on Tik Tok, but there’s Tik Tok videos then there’s Taylor Swift music videos, and Loren is somehow slaying both.



If you hadn’t heard of famous Tik Tokker, Instagrammer, and YouTuber Loren Gray before, you’ve definitely heard of her now because she just took her career a step further by making an epic eye rolling cameo in Taylor Swift's new music video for "The Man."



Loren plays the ball girl who watches in horror as The Man AKA Taylor Swift shows off his tennis skills, then throws a tantrum when the umpire, played by Taylor Swift's dad, makes a call that he doesn’t like.





