Chapecoense FC - A club rebuilding after tragedy

FIFATV
1.9M
716 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 28, 2017

It was a tragedy that caught the attention of the world. FIFA Football tells the story of Chapecoense FC and the events of 28th November 2016.

To see more features from the FIFA Football archive:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:
http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...
Other FIFA Social Media Channels
www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
www.twitter.com/fifacom

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to