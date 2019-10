Published on Oct 31, 2019

Paraguay led just three minutes into their match against Solomon Islands, setting the tone for a 7-0 triumph. La Albirroja were unselfish offensively to the tune of six different goal scorers: Junior Noguera, Matias Segovia, Diego Torres, Fernando Presentado, Fabio Barrios and Diego Duarte all tallied, with Torres nabbing a brace.



