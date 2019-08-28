Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Violence in Hong Kong: The true pictures
New China TV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from New China TV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
470K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Add translations
213 views
18
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
19
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 28, 2019
Violence in Hong Kong: What are the true pictures?
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Steve Bannon: If There Is Another Tiananmen in Hong Kong, the CCP Will Collapse | Zooming In
- Duration: 49:09.
Zooming In with Simone Gao
205,852 views
New
49:09
Donsplaining | The Daily Show
- Duration: 21:13.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
2,942,139 views
21:13
🔴 Steve Bannon's Warning On China Trade War (w/ Kyle Bass) | Real Vision Classics
- Duration: 54:01.
Real Vision Finance
944,111 views
New
54:01
The End of China Inc? | 101 East
- Duration: 25:21.
Al Jazeera English
1,325,463 views
25:21
Seattle is Dying
- Duration: 1:00:36.
KOMO News
4,827,021 views
1:00:36
Why Global Military Spending Is On The Rise
- Duration: 11:21.
CNBC
202,421 views
New
11:21
Who is supplying Hong Kong's protesters?
- Duration: 4:49.
Inkstone
279,288 views
4:49
Al Jazeera English | Live
Al Jazeera English
2,758 watching
Live now
Hong Kong protests: what's at stake for China? | The Economist
- Duration: 8:52.
The Economist
827,956 views
8:52
When China met Carolina
- Duration: 6:49.
New China TV
28,483 views
6:49
Inside China's High-Tech Dystopia
- Duration: 10:10.
Bloomberg
2,375,705 views
10:10
Who's behind Hong Kong protests?
- Duration: 8:53.
CGTN
186,890 views
New
8:53
The messages behind Hong Kong’s foreign flags
- Duration: 5:46.
Inkstone
60,733 views
New
5:46
Tensions rise at 1st day of G7 summit
- Duration: 4:40.
CBC News
490,615 views
New
4:40
China is erasing its border with Hong Kong
- Duration: 14:25.
Vox
7,558,719 views
14:25
Undercover in Myanmar's Sin city where anything goes - BBC News
- Duration: 5:44.
BBC News
4,193,296 views
5:44
Conway: Trump will not allow China to play Americans for 'fools'
- Duration: 14:27.
Fox News
133,130 views
New
14:27
Trump's Trade War (full film) | FRONTLINE
- Duration: 54:48.
FRONTLINE PBS | Official
1,411,155 views
54:48
China blames US for massive Hong Kong protest
- Duration: 10:54.
CNN
1,080,367 views
10:54
Understanding the rise of China | Martin Jacques
- Duration: 24:40.
TED
1,546,041 views
24:40
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...