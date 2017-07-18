FULL SPECTRUM DOMINANCE: A.I. Threat Matrix w/Anthony Patch

Published on Jul 18, 2017

We as a species are under attack, and over the course of this week, Tony Patch will go over the AI/Technology Threat Matrix & then offer up solutions to the nightmarish problems we all now face. From the preparations, to the integration & onto our assimilation, all bases are covered.



Anthony Patch Website....

https://www.anthonypatch.com/



To help support KBS please subscribe to Truth Frequency Radio via my archive page here.... http://truthfrequencyradio.com/kevbaker/



Visit my site... http://kevbakershow.com/

Tune into The Kev Baker Show, Monday to Thursday on www.truthfrequencyradio.com/listen-live



SIGN UP TO THE KEV BAKER SHOW & TRUTH FREQUENCY RADIO'S FULL ARCHIVES FOR OVER 30 LIVE SHOWS!

http://truthfrequencyradio.com/amembe...



Remember to join our FREAKY FRIDAY Facebook Page...

https://www.facebook.com/FreakyFriday...



Remember to join our TRUTH FREQUENCY RADIO Facebook page...

https://www.facebook.com/truth.freque...



Join the facebook @ www.facebook.com/truthtube451Kev Baker Show



Kev Baker has been on the front lines since 2009. Hailing from Glasgow, Scotland, Kev was recently featured in VICE magazine as a front-line consultant and expert on activist groups in the United Kingdom. You can listen to Kev Baker on AM/FM in Colorado, Oregan, California, Sydney and London or tune into any of the TFR internet streams or listening options.



Kev Baker has set his mark as a professional broadcaster by featuring cutting edge analysis, current events and breaking news. However he does not stop there! Together with his co-hostJohnny Whistles, Kev is joined by a great panel of expert researchers and whistleblowers in the field of space technology, metaphysics, human origins, black operations and international terrorism.



Seeking the answers to age old questions and dechipering the world around you painted by the mainstream media.. this is the Kev Baker Show!



And remember...



WHERVER YOU ARE .... MAKE IT T.F.R.



Show Archives -- www.truthfrequencyradio.com/kevbaker

FACEBOOK -- www.facebook.com/truthtube451

Twitter www.twitter.com/TruthTube451

Youtube www.youtube.com/truthtube45



Join my facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/Truthtube451