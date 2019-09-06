China's Child-Targeted Mass Stabbing Crisis

Loading...
Working...
We don't talk about it because it goes unreported or swept under the rug, but we need to bring this into the light!DOCUMENTARY LINKS:Conquering Southern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Conquering Northern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaDoes China attract LOSER Foreigners?https://youtu.be/kpI71-mNl0kFor a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJEChinese girl tries Popeye Chicken and Chick-fil-a https://youtu.be/3VyFwRgAhk8For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaIt's OK to love China!https://youtu.be/aVrcdmVB-JESupport Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za
Loading playlists...