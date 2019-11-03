Mexico v Solomon Isl. Highlights - FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 ™

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Mexico made seven changes, but barely missed a beat in attack. They scored inside two minutes, while five second-half goals guaranteed progression to the last-16 and a match up with Japan. Follow all the action from Brazil across FIFA's Platforms:👉http://www.youtube.com/FIFA👉 http://www.facebook.com/FIFAU17WorldCup👉 http://www.instagram.com/FIFAWorldCup👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom👉 https://www.fifa.com/u17worldcup/
Loading playlists...