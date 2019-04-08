#MusicMonday

Game of Thrones Theme brought to life by Figure Skater Paul Fentz | Music Monday

Published on Apr 8, 2019

Enjoy German Figure Skater Paul Fentz's fiery performance on ice to the Game of Thrones Theme from the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang 2018.

Are you missing your favorite performance from an Olympic Opening or Closing Ceremony? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

