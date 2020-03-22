Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final | Rio 2016 Replays

Premieres Mar 22, 2020

Can't wait to watch it? Check it out now here: https://oly.ch/Rio2016-WAG-Team

Relive the incredible performances of Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas to win the Olympic gold medal at Women's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Russia's Angelina Melnikova, Aliya Mustafina, Maria Paseka, Daria Spiridonova and Seda Tutkhalyan took silver, while China's Fan Yilin, Mao Yi, Shang Chunsong, Tan Jiaxin and Wang Yan won the bronze medal.

