Published on Jun 16, 2019

Hear the inspirational story of Ode Fulutudilu in her own words. Ode Fulutudlia spent 16 years as a refugee in South Africa after fleeing the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo. She is now playing professional football in Spain.



