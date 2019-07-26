How to make African soap stones? Click

Kenya is known for its rich cultural heritage, and in Kisii located in South West Kenya, the locals have specialized in capturing many aspects of Kenya through carvings of wild animals, people culture among others. The Kisii soap stone is the only one of its kind in the world. It's different from others as it has a beautiful pink, grey color and sometimes a black color can be mined from the quarries that are found in the local people's farms.

Kenya exports about 2000 tones of soapstone products per year to America and Europe and about 50 tonnes to Africa.

The artists are currently pursuing the Chinese market which is opening up due to better communication and interaction brought about by the belt and road initiative.

