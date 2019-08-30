Sheroes: The footballing mother who never gives up

Published on Aug 30, 2019

In honour of 2019, which some are calling ‘The Year of Women’s Football’ with the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, FIFA is proud to bring you a 6-PART SERIES - #Sheroes - focusing on females with inspirational stories that fuse ‘The Beautiful Game’ and love.



The fifth episode of our six-part series looks at Korea Republic international Boram Hwang, who faced her biggest obstacle to date when an unplanned pregnancy presented a dilemma of choosing between her career or her unborn baby. She ultimately committed to both and went on to play at her second Women’s World Cup at France 2019.



