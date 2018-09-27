Trump Threatens Venezuela With New Sanctions Even as it Faces Economic & Humanitarian Crisis

Published on Sep 27, 2018

https://democracynow.org - President Nicolás Maduro addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday in a surprise visit, just one day after Donald Trump accused him of corruption and announced new sanctions against his wife Cilia Flores and other members of his inner circle. “Despite all of the differences… I am willing to reach out my hand to the President of the United States and sit down to talk about the issues of bilateral differences and the issues of our region,” Maduro said. Trump said Wednesday that he would be willing to meet with Maduro, and that all options are on the table to help end the political, economic and humanitarian chaos in Venezuela. We speak with Vijay Prashad, director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research and chief editor of LeftWord Books. He’s also the chief correspondent of Globetrotter.



