Fengman Dam Rebuild 丰满水电站大坝重建

Published on Jul 12, 2019

Fengman is the first large dam in China,1937-1942:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fengman...

build in Puppet Manchukuo Era.Now the reconstruction project has basically completed, the new dam will put into operation within this year.

丰满水电站是中国第一座大型水电站，位于吉林省吉林市上游的松花江上，1937-1942年间伪满洲国时代日本设计施工。由于修建时的质量问题，丰满大坝长期存在渗漏，裂缝越来越大，近年已开始重建，在原有大坝下游不远处新建一条大坝，建成后原坝废弃,新坝将于今年内启用。

