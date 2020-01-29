Nikki Bella PREGNANT With First Child!

Published on Jan 29, 2020

From birthdays to WWE titles to reality shows, we thought Nikki and Brie Bella had done it all together. But we were wrong! Now, they can add being pregnant at the same time to their list.What’s up? It’s Sinead deVries here with Clevver News and surprise! Nikki and Brie Bella are BOTH pregnant. Yes you heard that right. These twin sisters really do everything together I guess!The sisters just revealed to People Magazine that they’re both expecting and they’re due only a week and a half apart.Brie said quote, “Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”And Nikki added quote, “It was a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”So how on earth did this epic timing happen?Well, Brie, who already has a daughter with her husband and pro wrestler, Daniel Bryan, were actually trying to conceive a second time but gave up after several months of trying.Brie opened up and revealed that quote, “My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying.”But obviously she ended up pregnant, so what happened…Which is just so exciting! We are so excited for Brie and Daniel.But for Nikki, on the other hand, she wasn’t even trying to get pregnant!Nikkie recently got engaged to Dancing with the Stars' Artem Chigvintsev.She shared the news on her Insta around three weeks ago that the two got secretly engaged in November.And though they weren’t planning on getting pregnant, obviously they are both excited!Oh my gosh I could totally see that! These two babies are basically going to be like twin cousins!And funny enough, the Bella sisters are even experiencing the same pregnancy symptoms now.And Nikki also talked about some of her pregnancy cravings.And despite the nausea and cravings both Brie and Nikki are really grateful for how things turned out.And their celebrity friends are just as excited for them as we are.They are flooding the comment sections of their posts with love. And it’s truly such an exciting time for their family! We are so happy for them and just wish them both happy healthy pregnancies!But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.Can you believe that the Bella twins are pregnant at the same time? And do you think they’ll end up delivering on the same day?Anything can happen!Let me know down in the comments below.After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News.



