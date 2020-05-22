BTS' Suga Drops SURPRISE Solo Project D-2!

Published on May 22, 2020

BTS member Suga dropped his second solo mixtape, which has already soared to the top spot on the U.S. charts, and he’s also showing off his impressive rapping and sword wielding skills in a brand new music video.





The cryptic clues have paid off and the wait is finally over!



After a week of dropping hints via social media and confusing fans to no end, BTS’ beloved Suga surprised the world with his second solo mixtape, called D-2, under his alter ego AgustD.





