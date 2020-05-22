#BTS #Suga #AgustD

BTS' Suga Drops SURPRISE Solo Project D-2!

Clevver News
4.71M
3,528 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 22, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#BTS #Suga #AgustD #D2

BTS member Suga dropped his second solo mixtape, which has already soared to the top spot on the U.S. charts, and he’s also showing off his impressive rapping and sword wielding skills in a brand new music video.


The cryptic clues have paid off and the wait is finally over!

After a week of dropping hints via social media and confusing fans to no end, BTS’ beloved Suga surprised the world with his second solo mixtape, called D-2, under his alter ego AgustD.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to