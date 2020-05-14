#LittleMix #FifthHarmony #5thHarmony

Little Mix Admits To RIVALRY With Fifth Harmony!

Published on May 14, 2020

The ladies of Little Mix just spilled the tea and admitted that at one point there was a major rivalry between them and another major girl group!

What’s up guys? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and Little Mix and Fifth Harmony are two of the biggest girl groups of our time, so fans have always wondered what the relationship was like between the two groups.

Also fun fact, both girl groups were formed on iterations of Simon Cowell’s show, X Factor so they were on the same label for a while.


