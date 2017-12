Published on Dec 22, 2017

Britain's Foreign Secretary has held a joint news conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov following bilateral talks. It comes as relations between the two nations are at a historic low. To discuss their talks and more, RT crossed live to Ken Livingstone, former Mayor of London.



