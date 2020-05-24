Children living with autism are exposed to the unique experience of surfing | Inspired by Sport

Published on May 24, 2020

Surfing star Parker Coffin visits Surfers Healing’s annual event in New Jersey and is blown away by how his sport can transform lives.



Watch now the stories of athletes who are redefining what it means to have the perfect body. https://oly.ch/BodyPlusEN









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com