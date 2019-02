Published on Jan 25, 2019

Yuna Kim won her first Olympic gold medal in Figure Skating at the Winter Games in Vancouver 2010. In 2014, she claimed silver at Sochi and finished her career after that.



We bring you her FULL routines from both Olympic Games - the Short Programm as well as the Free Programm!





