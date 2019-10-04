FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 'MoAuba' at the FIFA Football Awards 2019

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 4, 2019
Having received their exclusive invitation to The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2019 after winning the FIFA eWorld Cup™, Mohammed Harkous and his coach Matthias Hietsch began their journey at Dusseldorf Airport on Sunday evening. Just like the inaugural winner of the FIFA eWorld Cup – back when it was still known as the FIFA Interactive World Cup – the reigning world champion travelled to The Best FIFA Football Awards in Milan. What awaited 'MoAuba' there was a once-in-a-lifetime evening that he will not forget in a hurry.