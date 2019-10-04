FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 'MoAuba' at the FIFA Football Awards 2019

Published on Oct 4, 2019

Having received their exclusive invitation to The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2019 after winning the FIFA eWorld Cup™, Mohammed Harkous and his coach Matthias Hietsch began their journey at Dusseldorf Airport on Sunday evening. Just like the inaugural winner of the FIFA eWorld Cup – back when it was still known as the FIFA Interactive World Cup – the reigning world champion travelled to The Best FIFA Football Awards in Milan. What awaited 'MoAuba' there was a once-in-a-lifetime evening that he will not forget in a hurry.



