James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' Is FAKE!

Published on Jan 23, 2020

They talk about Hollywood movie magic, but it’s not very often that you get to see the magic happen right in front of your eyes. But this leaked video that James Corden might not want you to see gives us just that.



What’s up guys it’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and it turns out that it’s what happens behind the dashboard cam that makes James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” work so well.



An entrepreneur visiting Los Angeles with his family spotted James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke production out on the streets.



Okay, first, iconic that this dad called James Corden “Justin Corden”.



And as he continues recording, the man notices that Carpool Karaoke isn’t doing so much driving on it’s own!



But besides that, I couldn’t help but notice the giant truck pulling James’s SUV on four sets of even smaller wheels.



I mean, when you watch carpool karaoke it makes it seem like James is driving all by himself, right?



Well, apparently that’s not the case at all.



As confirmed by a second person who saw James and Justin that day too, just down the street from where the original video was taken.



And a lot of people online seemed to be bamboozled by the fact that James Corden isn’t actually driving his carpool karaoke car.



His initial tweet said “this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!”



One person commented, saying “MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE”



Another one came up with a clevver new title, saying “It should be 𝘾𝘼𝙍𝙋𝙐𝙇𝙇 𝙆𝘼𝙍𝘼𝙊𝙆𝙀”



NOW that… that was a good one!



And people seemed to run with that idea! There were tons of new jokes about car-pull karaoke.



Like, “they really fooled us into thinking it was carPOOL karaoke when really it’s been carPULL karaoke the whole time”



Some people, though, were relieved to find out that James isn’t actually driving around Los Angeles while belting tunes, dancing and crying with Adele.



Someone said “With the way he’s hardly looking at the road .. how is anybody surprised”



And another said “I don’t understand why everyone’s so shocked do you realize how UNSAFE it would be to drive AND film carpool karaoke”



But it looks like these safety precautions weren’t always in place.

Because people came to confirm that at one point in the last few years that James has done Carpool Karaoke, he has driven before.



This person was lucky enough to get a photo of James with the boys of One Direction, back when they were still together.



Minus Zayn of course.



That was back in 2015, but other people posted photos of their own James encounters in the wild.



Like this guy, who said “When I saw him filming in 2017 with Katy Perry he was driving!”



And this person who also shared a photo of Lady Gaga driving James’s car right after she got her license in 2016.



Never forget how she famously getting her license in 2016 after living her whole life living in New York and not needing one.



She even posted photos of herself in her driving school class on July 2, 2016.



And just a few weeks later on July 16th, eagle eyed fans found out that she got pulled over. She went on twitter to say “Ya I got pulled over. Big deal! I just haven't received plates yet for my new pick up!”



It really was a simpler time. If only she had James’s contraption so she can have someone else drive her around or you know a personal driver…



But it looks like he only started using this pulley system sometime in the past couple of years.



Regardless, a lot of people had the only correct response to this tweet.



Which is “This fake show won an Emmy over Beyoncé’s HOMECOMING?”



Carpool Karaoke has won multiple emmys, including two awards for outstanding short form variety series.



This past year, in September, it also won the award for Outstanding Variety Special, beating out Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce.



It was her netflix special that documented her road to her coachella performance that people still talk about today.



Even Beyonce’s camera man got involved after Carpool Karaoke won, going to twitter to express his disappointment.



He said “I held a heavy camera and walked backwards keeping these 3 legends in frame while dave held a carabiner on my pants to guide me… Oh and I did it going down a set of stairs. Retweet if you would give us an emmy at least”



So now I guess James finally got his rig set up to maybe add some credibility to his show.



But, that’s all I’ve got - what do you guys think? Were you surprised to see James had this whole setup? Or did you kind of assume he had something like this all along. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.



