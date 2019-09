Published on Sep 25, 2019

Chinese TV series "A Beautiful Daughter-in-law Era" attracted a large number of Iraqi audiences.

The series was dubbed in Arabic and aired on Iraq's official al-Iraqiya TV.

Also known as Doudou, the 36-episode drama tells stories of the life of a young married couple.









Despite it was aired at midnight, Iraqis gather in homes and cafes to watch the series.■