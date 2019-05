Published on May 2, 2019

Fenhe Railway Bridge Menghua is the largest railway viaduct in the world. Total length 7980 meters with 216 piers,96 of them exceeds 50 meters in height. Tallest pier 74 meters,the bridge about 85m high from deck to water:

belong 1817 km long Menghua Railway,the new railway will opened in October 2019:

