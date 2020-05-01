Fencing: Men's Epee Team | Rio 2016 Replays

Premieres May 27, 2020

Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/FencingMensEpeeTeamRio...

Relive the Men's Epee Team competition in Fencing of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro! Italy, Hungary, and France all made it to the top three. Stay tuned to find out the final order on the podium.

