Freestyle skiing, specifically the moguls event, made its debut at the 1992 Albertville Olympics. The winner was the popular Edgar Grospiron, who recorded the fastest time of the final and the second best scores for turns and air. His supporters broke down the security fence lining the course and hoisted him on their shoulders. When asked if he followed a special diet while training, Grospiron answered, "Yes: one-week red wine and the next week white wine."
