#ThrowbackThursday

Edgar Grospiron wins the 1st Moguls Gold - Men's Moguls Freestyle Skiing Final | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
3.3M
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Premieres Mar 14, 2019

Freestyle skiing, specifically the moguls event, made its debut at the 1992 Albertville Olympics. The winner was the popular Edgar Grospiron, who recorded the fastest time of the final and the second best scores for turns and air. His supporters broke down the security fence lining the course and hoisted him on their shoulders. When asked if he followed a special diet while training, Grospiron answered, "Yes: one-week red wine and the next week white wine."

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to