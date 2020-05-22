#hongkong

The End of Hong Kong?

Published on May 22, 2020

China's National People's Congress (NPC) has struck what might be the final blow to Hong Kong freedom—pushing forward a national security law that could make criticizing the Chinese Communist Party illegal. Will Hong Kong protests be able to continue? And will protesters end up in jail? Plus, Carrie Lam allows a bogus police investigation. And LegCo, the Hong Kong Legislative Council, is pushing forward a controversial national anthem law and it led to a brawl. And the coronavirus lockdown will continue till the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

