#HarryStyles #WatermelonSugar #OneDirection

Harry Styles Goes BALD During Quarantine?!?

Clevver News
4.65M
4,400 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 3, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#HarryStyles #WatermelonSugar #OneDirection

April Fools Day 2020, well let’s just call it April Fools Year because it’s been crazy and unpredictable! 2020 has clearly gotten to our heads as fans are convinced that Harry Styles has gone bald after a video of a Harry look-alike is making its way around the internet.

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my at-home Clevver studio, and never have I been happier that April Fool’s Day has come and gone.

We’ve officially made it out to the other side of April 1st, but we’re not in the clear just yet as fans seem to think that Harry Styles has parted ways with his luscious head of chocolate brown locks.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to