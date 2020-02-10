#London2012 #MusicMonday

George Michael - Freedom! - LIVE @London2012 Closing Ceremony | Music Monday

Olympic
Published on Feb 10, 2020

"Freedom! I won't let you down. Freedom! I will not give you up..."
Probably the majority of you have already sung along this track. Let's relive George Michael's smash hit "Freedom!" from the Closing Ceremony of the #London2012 Summer Olympic Games.

Are you missing your favorite performance from an Olympic Opening or Closing Ceremony? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

