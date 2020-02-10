George Michael - Freedom! - LIVE @London2012 Closing Ceremony | Music Monday

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 10, 2020
"Freedom! I won't let you down. Freedom! I will not give you up..." Probably the majority of you have already sung along this track. Let's relive George Michael's smash hit "Freedom!" from the Closing Ceremony of the #London2012 Summer Olympic Games.
Are you missing your favorite performance from an Olympic Opening or Closing Ceremony? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!