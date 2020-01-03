The ACE Family Announces They're EXPECTING Their First Boy!

Published on Jan 3, 2020

Many congratulations are in order for YouTuber family known as The “ACE Family” who are expecting their third child, which also happens to be their first son.



The soon-to-be family of five, which consists of Austin McBroom, Catherine Paiz and their daughters Elle Lively and Alaia Marie, took to Instagram to share the big news to their millions of followers after keeping the pregnancy a secret for months.



Catherine posted a photo of her growing belly while on vacation for the New Year with her family, writing QUOTE, “I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world. You were the missing puzzle piece, I can’t wait to meet you son.”



Austin also took to Instagram to share an emotional video of the baby’s first 3D ultrasound and also shared a sweet note to his future son.



He said, “Dear son, you have an amazing strong beautiful mother, a father who will protect you forever and two beautiful loving princesses waiting for you… #Yourfirstultrasound”



Anyway, now that the big secret is out, Catherine has been on a posting spree, including photos of a previous shoot for Austin’s “Giddy Up” music video back in November, where she hid her growing baby bump.



Alongside the photo, Catherine wrote, “It was so hard to hide my bump on this day… I was sucking in on every shot. Not to mention I was about to throw up and felt nauseous the whole time.”



The couple’s massive fanbase took to social media to congratulate them, including James Charles and master-of-pregnancy-hiding, Kylie Jenner herself.



Kylie commented on Catherine’s photo, writing, “Ahhhh, congrats friend! You were made for this.”



The news also comes a few short weeks after the family posted a vlog to YouTube detailing their first two pregnancies, including how different Catherine felt during them and her move to Washington during Austin’s basketball career.



And if you were still confused as to whether or not Austin and Catherine were married… Catherine cleared that up as well!



She took to Twitter yesterday and wrote: “Although we have publicly shared some special moments throughout the years...our marriage was not one of them. We got married a couple years ago in private in our backyard. We look forward to having our ceremony in the future where our parents, friends and family will attend.”



Thankfully 2020 brought upon some super happy news for the family, following a rough patch back in October when they were hit with a massive controversy.

Another YouTuber, Cole Carrigan, accused Austin of raping a young woman.

In the video, Cole told his followers that in June, a good friend of his claimed that Austin and his crew had non-consentual sex with his friends.

Cole also revealed that Austin allegedly tried to force himself on a second woman, and claimed that he had to film the video on his friend's behalf because the woman allegedly signed non-disclosure agreements.



