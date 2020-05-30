China Must “Prepare for War:” Xi Jinping | India and China Military Build Up

Published on May 30, 2020

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is telling the military, the People's Liberation Army, to prepare for war! This comes as a growing border dispute between India and China, and threats of invasion of Taiwan threaten the global order and peace. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells Congress Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from Mainland China.



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

______________________________

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



______________________________

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

______________________________

© All Rights Reserved.





india today trump economy