China Must “Prepare for War:” Xi Jinping | India and China Military Build Up

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is telling the military, the People's Liberation Army, to prepare for war! This comes as a growing border dispute between India and China, and threats of invasion of Taiwan threaten the global order and peace. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells Congress Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from Mainland China.
