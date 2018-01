Published on Jan 16, 2018

Following Calgary 1988 inspiration, Canadian Summer and Winter Olympic medallist Clara Hughes had her life transformed by sport and now works to help those with mental health issues.



These legends made history, but their legacy lives on. Where are Olympic heroes now and how are they inspiring future generations?

